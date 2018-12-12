Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Tuesday's loss
Melton compiled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Spurs.
Melton drew his third start of the season, finishing with a career high in rebounding while matching his career highs in steals and made threes. He has scored in double figures in three straight games since entering the starting five, and in four of the last five overall. With Devin Booker (hamstring) sidelined and the team searching for answers at point guard regardless, Melton makes for an intriguing speculative add in most leagues.
