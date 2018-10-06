Melton contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across eight minutes in the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Melton outshined fellow second-round pick Elie Okobo, who drew the start but only logged eight minutes of action himself. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Melton after he'd drained just one of five attempts from the field over 11 minute Wednesday versus New Zealand in his exhibition debut. Melton is part of a four-man competition for the point guard job that also includes Shaquille Harrison, Okobo and veteran Isaiah Canaan.