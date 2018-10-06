Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Highly efficient performance in loss
Melton contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across eight minutes in the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Melton outshined fellow second-round pick Elie Okobo, who drew the start but only logged eight minutes of action himself. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Melton after he'd drained just one of five attempts from the field over 11 minute Wednesday versus New Zealand in his exhibition debut. Melton is part of a four-man competition for the point guard job that also includes Shaquille Harrison, Okobo and veteran Isaiah Canaan.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Inks contract with Phoenix•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shipped to Phoenix•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Double-doubles in SL loss•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Wednesday's victory•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Shines with 26 points in Summer League win•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 17 in second summer league game•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.