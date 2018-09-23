Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Inks contract with Phoenix
Melton agreed Friday with the Suns on a two-year, $2.3 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Suns are expected to add a veteran point guard to the mix during the preseason or early in the regular season, but now that he's under contract, Melton tentatively profiles as one of the leading candidates to start at the position. The No. 46 overall pick in the draft this past June, Melton brings considerable athleticism to the point-guard spot, but he showed limited aptitude as an outside shooter and struggled with turnovers in the summer league. He'll vie for minutes with fellow rookie Elie Okobo and third-year player Shaquille Harrison until the Suns bring in a veteran upgrade.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shipped to Phoenix•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Double-doubles in SL loss•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Wednesday's victory•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Shines with 26 points in Summer League win•
-
Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 17 in second summer league game•
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...