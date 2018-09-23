Melton agreed Friday with the Suns on a two-year, $2.3 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns are expected to add a veteran point guard to the mix during the preseason or early in the regular season, but now that he's under contract, Melton tentatively profiles as one of the leading candidates to start at the position. The No. 46 overall pick in the draft this past June, Melton brings considerable athleticism to the point-guard spot, but he showed limited aptitude as an outside shooter and struggled with turnovers in the summer league. He'll vie for minutes with fellow rookie Elie Okobo and third-year player Shaquille Harrison until the Suns bring in a veteran upgrade.