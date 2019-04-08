Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Logs 12 points, six dimes in loss
Melton chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 loss to the Rockets.
Melton reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Jan. 8. With Devin Booker (ankle) and Tyler Johnson (knee) set to miss Tuesday's season finale versus the Mavericks, Melton is likely to receive another decent load of playing time, this after earning at least 20 minutes in eight of the last 10 matchups.
