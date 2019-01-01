Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Modest production in loss
Melton contributed seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 27 minutes in the Suns' 132-109 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Melton continues to draw starts at point guard, but his usage levels typically remain low while sharing the floor with the trio of Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Deandre Ayton. Moreover, Booker remains the primary ball handler on many nights, which is keeping Melton's assist totals down as well. His defensive prowess is keeping him on the first unit, however, and Melton closed out the calendar year with a combined seven steals over the final two games of December. He averaged an impressive 1.7 swipes overall during the month, helping make up for the fact he's posted just one double-digit scoring effort in his last 10 games.
