Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Not in rotation Thursday
Melton (coach's decision) didn't see the court Thursday in the Suns' 111-98 loss to the Cavaliers.
After missing the Suns' previous nine games with an ankle injury, Melton received the green light to suit up for the team's first contest out of the All-Star break but went unused with coach Igor Kokoskov sticking with Tyler Johnson (33 minutes), Jamal Crawford (14 minutes) and Elie Okobo (three minutes) as the team's point guards. Since Melton had played just one night earlier for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns -- scoring 26 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes -- it's likely a case where Phoenix was being conservative with the rookie in the second half of a back-to-back set. Expect Melton to re-enter the rotation Saturday in Atlanta as at least the second-string point guard if he doesn't unseat Johnson as the starter.
