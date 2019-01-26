Melton (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Melton injured his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers and will now miss his second game as a result. The rookie is still sporting a walking boot over the injured ankle, so it's probably fair to expect him to miss more time beyond Sunday. Elie Okobo will likely serve as the Suns' starting point guard for the duration of Melton's absence.