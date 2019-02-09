Melton (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Sacramento, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Melton will miss his eight-straight game due to an ankle sprain. He remains without a specific timetable to return and can be considered day-to-day until more information is divulged. Tyler Johnson should continue to see significant run as long as Melton remains out, especially if Devin Booker (hamstring) also misses Sunday's game.