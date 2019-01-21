Melton managed four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Melton earned 13 minutes in both games of this back-to-back set and has averaged just 16.0 minutes across the last four contests. The return of Devin Booker, who recently missed three games with a back issue, has not only taken the ball out of Melton's hands, it has pushed Melton to the pine. The rookie was providing some intriguing stat lines while Booker was sidelined, but it seems as though Melton's streak of solid play is over for now.