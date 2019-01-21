Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's loss
Melton managed four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Melton earned 13 minutes in both games of this back-to-back set and has averaged just 16.0 minutes across the last four contests. The return of Devin Booker, who recently missed three games with a back issue, has not only taken the ball out of Melton's hands, it has pushed Melton to the pine. The rookie was providing some intriguing stat lines while Booker was sidelined, but it seems as though Melton's streak of solid play is over for now.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Career-high 10 dimes Saturday•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Modest production in loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Remains starter with Devin Booker back•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Another start in Monday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....