Melton managed zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound, and one assist in five minutes during Monday's 124-121 win over the Heat.

Melton had earned 14 minutes in his first game back in the lineup following his month-long absence with an ankle injury, posting four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three dimes, two boards, and one steal in Saturday's loss to the Hawks. However, he barely left the bench in this one. The Suns may end up funneling more minutes toward Melton and other younger players as the season wears on, but it seems unlikely that recent addition and veteran guard Tyler Johnson will relinquish his starting gig to the rookie.