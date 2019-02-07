Melton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Melton was originally expected to remain sidelined through the All Star break due to a right ankle sprain, but it sounds like he's progressing ahead of schedule and could beat that return timetable. The Suns will wait and see how he feels at Friday's shootaround before making a final call regarding his status, so expect an update closer to tipoff. Once healthy, Melton may be forced to settle into a reserve role following the acquisition of Tyler Johnson.