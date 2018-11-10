Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled by Suns
Melton was recalled by the Suns on Saturday.
Melton had been spending time with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League, where he played three games on this most recent assignment and averaged 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
More News
-
De'Anthony Melton: Piles on 25 points•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Assigned to G-league affiliate•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shoots erratically in first extended action•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Active for Wednesday's game•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Won't dress for Wednesday's contest•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Highly efficient performance in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...