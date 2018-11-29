Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled from G League
Melton was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
With the Northern Arizona Suns, Melton is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes across five games. Phoenix waived Isaiah Canaan on Wednesday, opening up a roster spot for Melton to fill. In 42 minutes of NBA action this season, Melton has totaled 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.
