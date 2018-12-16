Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Remains starter with Devin Booker back
Melton will start at point guard Saturday against the Timberwolves despite the return of Devin Booker (hamstring).
Melton was a strong candidate to come off the bench in Booker's return, but coach Igor Kokoskov has decided to reward Melton's impressive play as of late by keeping him a starter. Over the past six games, the rookie has averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Another start in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Friday•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Drops career-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled from G League•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shipped to G League•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...