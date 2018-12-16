Melton will start at point guard Saturday against the Timberwolves despite the return of Devin Booker (hamstring).

Melton was a strong candidate to come off the bench in Booker's return, but coach Igor Kokoskov has decided to reward Melton's impressive play as of late by keeping him a starter. Over the past six games, the rookie has averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.