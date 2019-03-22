Melton will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Melton started the Suns' last two games, providing just six points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists across 51 minutes of action. Josh Jackson is getting the start in favor of Melton, with Devin Booker moving to point guard. Look for Melton to see a slight minutes reduction while coming off the bench.

