Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Ruled out Friday
Contrary to a previous report, Melton (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
While it was originally thought that Melton might return Friday, it turns out he'll miss a seventh straight game as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. At this point, the 20-year-old remains without a concrete timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Sunday's matchup against Sacramento representing his next chance to take the court. Newly acquired Tyler Johnson is expected to start at point guard Friday, and could remain the starter even after Melton is cleared to return.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...