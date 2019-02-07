Contrary to a previous report, Melton (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

While it was originally thought that Melton might return Friday, it turns out he'll miss a seventh straight game as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. At this point, the 20-year-old remains without a concrete timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Sunday's matchup against Sacramento representing his next chance to take the court. Newly acquired Tyler Johnson is expected to start at point guard Friday, and could remain the starter even after Melton is cleared to return.