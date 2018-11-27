Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shipped to G League
Melton was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday.
Melton hasn't seen any run with Phoenix in the last four games, so he'll be sent to the G League where he'll log more playing time and get a chance to continue his development. Expect the 20-year-old guard to continue to bounce back and forth between the G League and NBA throughout the 2018-2019 season.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled by Suns•
-
De'Anthony Melton: Piles on 25 points•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Assigned to G-league affiliate•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shoots erratically in first extended action•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Active for Wednesday's game•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Won't dress for Wednesday's contest•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country