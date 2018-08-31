Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shipped to Phoenix
Melton and Ryan Anderson were traded from the Rockets to the Suns in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Melton was drafted by Houston in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. After putting up impressive numbers throughout the summer, he'll head to the Suns, where he figures to see plenty of opportunities for playing time throughout his rookie season.
