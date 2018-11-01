Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Shoots erratically in first extended action
Melton provided seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 120-90 loss to the Spurs.
With Isaiah Canaan (ankle) and Devin Booker (hamstring) both unavailable, Melton entered the rotation for the first time all season as the backup to starting point guard Elie Okobo. It was a rough shooting night for both rookie second-round picks, and Melton made matters worse by racking up five fouls and turning the ball over twice. There were some positive takeaways from Melton -- namely, his production in the defensive categories -- and that will most likely be the main area he offers fantasy value as a rookie. Melton could struggle to make an impact even in deeper leagues, however, if the eventual returns of Canaan and Booker push him down in the backcourt pecking order.
