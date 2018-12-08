Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Friday
Melton will get the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Heat.
Melton will replace Elie Okobo, who had been starting for the injured Devin Booker (hamstring), in the starting lineup. He has played well in his the Suns' previous two games with Booker out, and will presumably be in line for a healthy workload Friday.
