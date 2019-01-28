Suns' De'Anthony Melton: To miss next three weeks
Melton (ankle) is expected to remain out for the next three weeks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton is nursing a right ankle sprain, and the Suns don't expect him to return until after the All-Star break. Elle Okobo drew the start at point guard Friday against the Nuggets and figures to remain in that role until Melton is cleared to return.
