Melton will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Melton will draw the start in place of Tyler Johnson, who's out with an injured right knee. Across 39 games this year, Melton's averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 reboundsa and 1.4 steals in 19.0 minutes.