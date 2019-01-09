Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Well-rounded line in win
Melton collected 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.
Melton was phenomenal despite committing four turnovers, contributing in every category and matching career highs in assists, steals, and blocks while leading the Suns to victory without Devin Booker (back). Booker is the team's top ball-handler and playmaker when healthy, which will likely make it difficult for Melton to match this assist production once the star guard is back in the lineup. Melton's other eight-assist performance took place on Dec. 8 in another game that Booker missed due to injury.
