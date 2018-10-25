Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Won't dress for Wednesday's contest
Melton is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton's inactive status seeped through the grapevine rather slyly without many details to go along with it. If his absence is to be prolonged, expect Phoenix to provide more information in the coming days. As for now, there is little to suggest Melton will miss an extended period of time, although more clarity will soon help garner a better understanding of his future availability.
