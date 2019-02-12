Melton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Los Angels, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Melton was optimistic that he'd be able to get back on the court in time for Wednesday's clash, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break before returning. Considering he'll have just over another week off to recover, he has a great chance of playing Feb. 21 against Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories