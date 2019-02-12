Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play vs. Clippers
Melton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Los Angels, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton was optimistic that he'd be able to get back on the court in time for Wednesday's clash, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break before returning. Considering he'll have just over another week off to recover, he has a great chance of playing Feb. 21 against Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...