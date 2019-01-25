Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Won't return Thursday
Melton left Thursday's game against Portland due to a right ankle sprain and has been ruled out, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Melton suffered the injury during the third quarter, and the Suns will be forced to play without their starting point guard for the remainder of the contest. His next chance to return will come Friday in Denver, although with such a quick turnaround his availability is certainly questionable at best.
