Suns' Derrick Jones: Assigned to G-League
Jones was assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns.
Jones has been assigned five times this season, bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. He's played just 33 minutes at the NBA level this year, though is averaging 31.5 minutes per game in the G-League, posting 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
