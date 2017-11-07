Suns' Derrick Jones: Assigned to G-League
Jones was assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday.
Jones has played just 25 minutes at the NBA level this season, posting seven points, four blocks, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Last season, in the D-League, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 31.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Averages 5.9 minutes in preseason•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Closes out season on high note•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will start at small forward Tuesday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Drops career-high 15 points Sunday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Scores 11 points in Friday's win•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...