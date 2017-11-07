Jones was assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday.

Jones has played just 25 minutes at the NBA level this season, posting seven points, four blocks, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Last season, in the D-League, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 31.9 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories