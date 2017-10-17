Play

Jones averaged 5.9 minutes over four games this preseason.

Jones averaged 17.0 minutes per game last season, most of which came after he moved into the second unit after the Suns traded away P.J. Tucker. The Suns added rookie Josh Jackson in this past draft and he will compete with T.J. Warren for the starting spot at small forward, which will likely result in a decreased role for Jones.

