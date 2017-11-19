Suns' Derrick Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jones was assigned to the G-League on Friday. He's appeared in five games this season, averaging 5.4 minutes and 1.4 points. He'll likely remain towards the end of the bench deep into the season, even if he isn't sent back down to the G-League
More News
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Recalled from G-League•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Assigned to G-League•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Averages 5.9 minutes in preseason•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Closes out season on high note•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will start at small forward Tuesday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Drops career-high 15 points Sunday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...