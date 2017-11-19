Jones was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jones was assigned to the G-League on Friday. He's appeared in five games this season, averaging 5.4 minutes and 1.4 points. He'll likely remain towards the end of the bench deep into the season, even if he isn't sent back down to the G-League

