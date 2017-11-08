Suns' Derrick Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jones will likely bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for much of the year, as he's a fringe rotation player at the NBA level. So far this season, he's averaging 1.8 points across 6.3 minutes per game in four appearances.
