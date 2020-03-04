Suns' Devin Booker: 22 points, 10 assists in loss

Booker posted 22 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Raptors.

Booker has stepped up his passing lately, averaging 7.1 assists after the All-Star break compared to 6.3 assists before. Tuesday's effort was also just the sixth time in Booker's career that he's scored at least 22 points on 14 or fewer shots. While his individual performance was excellent, the Suns weren't able to get the victory at home against an undermanned Raptors squad.