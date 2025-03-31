Booker ended Sunday's 148-109 loss to the Rockets with 28 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes.

Kevin Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Rockets and will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Bucks. That means Booker will almost certainly see a bump in usage in the short term. For the season, Booker remains on pace to return third-round value in nine-category formats with 25.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.