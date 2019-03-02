Suns' Devin Booker: Absent from injury report

Booker (toe) is no longer on the Suns' injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker was originally given a probable designation, but he has now been officially cleared to play. He will presumably take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

