Suns' Devin Booker: Achieves scoring milestone

Booker finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 133-104 win over the Mavericks.

Booker now has 20 30-point games on his resume this season, but this was one of the more impressive ones, given that it was just the sixth time his scoring total exceeded his minutes played. He also reached 7,000 points for his career during the blowout win, becoming the fourth-youngest player (23 years, 90 days) in NBA history to reach the milestone. Only future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony achieved the feat quicker.