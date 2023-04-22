Booker finished Saturday's 112-100 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 30 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 41 minutes.

Booker continues to dominate the undermanned Clippers, pouring in another 30 points as the Suns took control of the series. Having won both games in Los Angeles, the series will now head back to Phoenix. Booker is playing some of his best basketball right now and along with Kevin Durant, they have the team well-positioned to make a charge for this year's NBA title.