Booker chipped in 41 points (15-25 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Rockets.

Booker led a 36-point first quarter for the Suns with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four assists. He poured in another 21 points in the second half, knocking down seven of 15 field goal attempts to give him his third consecutive game with at least 40 points. The Suns guard is shooting 66.6 percent from the field over his last three contests and now has 10 straight games with at least 20 points.