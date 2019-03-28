Suns' Devin Booker: Another 50-point effort Wednesday
Booker accounted for 50 points (19-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Wizards.
Booker torched the Wizards, finishing with 50 points on 19-of-29 shooting. It was his second straight game scoring at least 50 points and certainly highlights his offensive abilities on a team starved of talent. This was also the first time Booker has collected double-digit rebounds this season, making his overall line a little more appealing than his 59-point effort just two days prior.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 59 points in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Solid performance in point-guard role•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Nears triple-double Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 40 points in OT win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points in loss•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.