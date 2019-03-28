Suns' Devin Booker: Another 50-point effort Wednesday

Booker accounted for 50 points (19-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Wizards.

Booker torched the Wizards, finishing with 50 points on 19-of-29 shooting. It was his second straight game scoring at least 50 points and certainly highlights his offensive abilities on a team starved of talent. This was also the first time Booker has collected double-digit rebounds this season, making his overall line a little more appealing than his 59-point effort just two days prior.