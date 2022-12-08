Booker finished Wednesday's 125-98 loss to Boston with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes.

Booker struggled from the field for the second game in a row Wednesday, knocking down just three of 10 shot attempts in the first half for 10 points before adding seven second-half points on 3-of-10 shooting. The Suns guard did not play in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach and he's now scored fewer than 20 points in two straight. It was also the third time in his last seven games that he's shot 35 percent or lower from the field.