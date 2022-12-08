Booker finished Wednesday's 125-98 loss to Boston with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes.
Booker struggled from the field for the second game in a row Wednesday, knocking down just three of 10 shot attempts in the first half for 10 points before adding seven second-half points on 3-of-10 shooting. The Suns guard did not play in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach and he's now scored fewer than 20 points in two straight. It was also the third time in his last seven games that he's shot 35 percent or lower from the field.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-low 11 points•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Another 40-point outing•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 51 points in 31 minutes•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Shines with 44 points Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 20 points in blowout•