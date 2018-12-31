Suns' Devin Booker: Available Monday
Booker (back) is available for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.con reports.
The Suns were hopeful that Booker wouldn't have to miss a game due to his back injury and their prayers were answered. Booker apparently injured his back while taking a charge against the Nuggets on Saturday, but he will ultimately be ready to go for Monday's games versus Golden State. The former first-round pick has missed 10 games already this year because of injuries.
