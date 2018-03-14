Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Available Tuesday

Booker (triceps) is available for Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.

Booker was held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a sore triceps, he was ultimately deemed probable for Tuesday's contest after going through Monday's practice. Thus, he figures to be in line for his usual workload barring any setbacks, and will presumably be reinserted into the starting lineup.

