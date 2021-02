Booker (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old was considered probable with a hamstring injury, so his availability never truly appeared in question for Wednesday's contest. Booker returned from a four-game absence Monday against the Mavericks and had 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes.