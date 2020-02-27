Suns' Devin Booker: Back-to-back double-doubles
Booker notched 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.
Booker failed to reach the 15-point plateau for the third time this month and struggled badly with his shot, but he supplied his poor -- by his standards -- scoring output with a high assist figure. He has dished out eight or more dimes in four of his last five games, and has given 10 assists in back-to-back games, showcasing his ability as a playmaker and distributor alongside Ricky Rubio. Booker is averaging 6.8 assists per game in 11 February contests.
