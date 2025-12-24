Booker posted 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-108 victory over the Lakers.

The double-double was his fifth of the season, and first since Nov. 21. Booker has scored more than 20 points in four straight games since returning from a minor groin strain that cost him three contests, averaging 27.8 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks during that span.