Booker had 35 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3PT, 14-14 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over the Thunder.

The Suns moved to 6-0 in Orlando behind another fantastic effort from Booker, who's now scored at least 20 points in all six contests. He's reached the 30-point plateau in four of those games, including scoring exactly 35 points three times.