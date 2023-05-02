Booker posted 35 points (14-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 45 minutes during Monday's 97-87 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Booker was impressive Monday and carried the Suns on offense, but his efforts were not enough to get past the Nuggets, and now Phoenix is down 0-2 in the series. Despite the back-to-back losses, Booker continues to shine and remains an elite fantasy asset in DFS, as he has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six postseason contests. He could be tasked with an even higher usage rate in Game 3 on Friday in case Chris Paul (groin) ends up missing the contest.