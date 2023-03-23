Booker finished with 33 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Lakers.

Booker posted just eight points over the first two periods Wednesday, but he exploded for 25 points after halftime to finish with a team-best 33. The star guard was impressively efficient from the field, knocking down 11 of 15 attempts to go along with a 10-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. Booker has scored 30-plus points in six consecutive road games, and he's knocked down at least half of his shot attempts in eight of his past 10 contests overall.