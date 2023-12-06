Booker posted 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Booker led the Suns in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a double-double outing. Booker, who finished perfect from the free-throw line, has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season. Booker has recorded six double-doubles this season and has posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in two straight contests.