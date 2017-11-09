Suns' Devin Booker: Bounces back Wednesday

Booker tallied 30 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Heat.

After a short two-game skid where Booker averaged 13.5 points on 34.6 percent shooting, he got back to his high-scoring ways Wednesday. He's now recorded at least 30 points in four of the Suns' past seven contests and is undoubtedly the team's No. 1 option.