Booker recorded 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Although Booker is still experiencing some difficulty with his shot, he upped his volume up a notch and nailed all of his free throws to offset his inaccuracy. Despite this cold spell, Booker remains a must-start in all fantasy formats.